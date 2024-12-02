Merchant Link, Mocapay in mobile payments alliance

As a result of the partnership, Merchant Link is set to leverage Mocapay’s patented mobile payment and marketing technology to expand its product suite with enhanced solutions.

This alliance will extend Merchant Link’s product offering enabling it to include mobile payments and marketing solutions to its client base. By using Mocapay’s solutions, Merchant Link merchants will be able to accept mobile transactions and enable customers to interact with the merchant brand from any mobile device. Consumers can interact via the merchants’ branded mobile app allowing them to make credit card purchases, purchase and redeem gift cards, participate in loyalty programs and have access to merchant promotions.

Founded in 2007, Mocapay mobile enables existing prepaid cards as well as consumer credit and debit cards.

Merchant Link is a provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions, removing the risk of payments for more than 300,000 hotel, restaurant and retail locations.

In recent news, Merchant Link has completed integration with Alfatek.