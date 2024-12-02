Merchant Link adds Verifone to TransactionLink for EMV

This will enable EMV and contactless payment acceptance on integrated POS (iPOS) systems. TransactionLink removes cardholder data from iPOS systems and will enable customer-facing, EMV-capable Verifone payment terminals to prompt consumers through the purchase process while delivering the completed sale information back to the IPOS.

Transactions are hardware-encrypted at swipe by Verifone SRED validated devices, which prevent malware from skimming cardholder data in-flight. The data is then tokenized using format-preserving tokens, allowing merchants to continue to perform cardholder analytics on purchase data.

VeriFone Systems is a global provider of secure electronic payment solutions. VeriFone provides expertise, solutions and services that add value to the point of sale with merchant-operated, consumer-facing and self-service payment systems for the financial, retail, hospitality, petroleum, government and healthcare vertical markets

Merchant Link is a provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions, removing the risk of payments for more than 300,000 hotel, restaurant and retail locations.