Merchant legal requirements under the EU released ODR platform revealed

The ODR platform provides both consumers and traders with a means to settle their online disputes, both domestic and cross-border transactions, with the click of a mouse, ecommerce-europe.eu reports. The platform is directly linked to national alternative dispute resolution (ADR) bodies, therefore providing consumers and traders with an established and proven method of dispute settlement.

Under the ODR Regulation, online traders must provide a link to the official ODR website as soon as possible and in any case no later than 14 February 2016. Online merchants also need to update their websites to meet the information requirements established by Article 13 of the ADR Directive 2013/11/EU as transposed into the national legislation of their respective Member States.

The information shall be provided in a clear, comprehensible and easily accessible way on the traders’ website and, if applicable, in the general terms and conditions of sales or service contracts between the trader and consumer. The new ODR platform provide traders with a new way of settling disputes out of court. This gives businesses the confidence needed to expand their ecommerce business cross-border knowing that ODR will save on costly court proceedings as well as maintain business reputation and good customer relations.