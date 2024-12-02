Merchant e-Solutions, CardFlight to offer SwipeSimple payments solution to merchants

Due to this agreement, merchants will be able to accept EMV chip card payments on the go from their mobile devices. The solution will be co-branded for Merchant e-Solutions, and includes differentiated features like cloud-based inventory, item tracking, and a reporting portal.

CardFlight builds and operates mobile point of sale technology that helps merchants accept credit card payments on iOS and Android devices, working with top merchant acquirers in the US.

Recently in September 2017, CardFlight has signed a similar agreement with Central Payment to offer its mobile POS solution for merchants.