Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka deploys Fiserv core banking platform

The financial institution chose Fiserv because they were looking for a partner that provides not only technology expertise, but a high level of commitment with 24/7 support, which was key to a successful implementation. Customers will now benefit from account processing and customer service as a result of this deployment.

MBSL is leveraging technology to modernize its infrastructure and transform the financial experience for customers in today’s increasingly competitive financial environment. The solution provides a flexible, scalable, and stable platform that can support MBSL’s branch and service network and customer base.