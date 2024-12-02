Merchant acquirers look down on EMV migration

Moreover, 30% of merchant acquirers had an interest in pursuing a partnership or a vendor relationship for EMV in Q1, 2015, according to a survey issued by the PR agengy Downing Dunmore Public Relations (DDPR).

That compares to 72% for mobile point of sale, 68% for digital loyalty, 62% for semi-integrated payments solutions, 58% for integrated payments and 46% for ecommerce gateway. The focus of the merchant acquiring community is not on EMV, but rather on mobile point of sale (MPOS) and the value-added services that can be enabled through MPOS.

To merchant acquirers, it’s not the next generation technology, but rather the MPOS. To succeed in this market, ISOs and acquirers will need to know their merchant’s payment and non-payment needs inside and out, and have the ability to deliver solutions that meet those needs. That, in itself, is transformational to the acquiring industry. Those that can learn to be true product companies will flourish, those that don’t will flop.