Mercedes kicks off online sales in Germany

A selection of preconfigured cars can be ordered through its online store at at www.online-store.mercedes-benz.de and the delivery of the vehicles is free of charge. The move is a response to customer demand and the company is cooperating closely with its dealers.

The company started a pilot project for online sales in the Hamburg region in 2013. Since 2014, the carmaker has operated a regional online store in Warsaw. And the company’s smart car subsidiary has sold cars online since December 2015.