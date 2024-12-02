Mercedes-Benz Urban eTrucks becomes first fully electric truck

According to Daimler, in the future, heavy trucks will take part in urban distribution operations with zero local emissions, postandparcel.info reports.

Dr. Wolfgang Bernhard, responsible for Daimler Trucks & Buses at the Board of Management, commented: “Electric drive systems previously only saw extremely limited use in trucks. Nowadays costs, performance and charging times develop further so rapidly that now there is a trend reversal in the distribution sector: the time is ripe for the electric truck.

Companies involved in trialing the light distribution trucks reportedly include the courier firm Hermes.