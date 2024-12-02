Mercedes-Benz partners with Mastercard





Through this collaboration, customers will be able to use a fingerprint sensor in their car to complete convenient and secure digital payments at service stations in Germany. Mercedes-Benz is one of the first automakers to integrate Mastercard Secure Card on File for Commerce Platforms technology for online payments into its vehicles.











The partnership’s benefits





The integration of Mastercard’s Secure Card on File for Commerce platform allows transaction data to be encrypted using uniquely assigned cryptograms, therefore protecting sensitive payment information. According to Mastercard’s officials, consumers want to embrace new forms of digital payments that are infused into their everyday experiences and activities. The partnership allows Mercedes-Benz to bring a safer and more intelligent commerce experience to its vehicles. The payment process is fully integrated from end-to-end, by implementing the authentication hardware into the vehicle, automatic calculation of fuel costs and needs, as well as email delivery of receipts.



A study conducted by the German market research company



A study conducted by the German market research company GfK on behalf of Mastercard encouraged the launch of the new payment solution, as it shows that around 50% of 18 to 39-year-olds would order and pay for services and goods directly via infotainment display. Furthermore, individuals would like to use in-car payment primarily for everyday car-related services, with 60% of them wanting to pay their gas bill or electric vehicle charging directly via car.

In-car payment features

The Mercedes me Fuel & Pay service starts automatically on the MBUX infotainment system once the driver reaches a connected service station and switches off the engine. The system calculates the maximum total amount based on the current fuel price and the amount of fuel when the tank is full. Once the process is finished, the driver completes the transaction through fingerprint authentication, eliminating the need for authorising the payment via a mobile device, and receives the invoice to their Mastercard debit or credit cards on the MBUX display.



Contactless payment via Mercedes me Fuel & Pay and fingerprint sensor is now available at approximately 3,600 cooperating gas stations in Germany. Clients can leverage their German-issued Mastercard credit or debit cards for native in-car payment by registering their card in the Mercedes me user account. The card needs to be activated in the vehicle through the MBUX infotainment system Mercedes pay+.



Moreover, the two companies plan to extend the fingerprint payments from the car to other vehicle-related services and to other European markets.