Mercedes-Benz and Maybank launch metal, co-branded credit card

Visa was named as the exclusive payment network for the offering under the partnership. Mercedes-Benz said in a statement that the card was the first of its kind that was made of metal and co-branded in the Malaysian automotive landscape.







The company also said the card encapsulated the element of exclusivity, style, and convenience that it had identified to fulfil consumers' banking needs.





Customers earn rewards when spending with the card

Customers can earn accelerated points on selected purchases at any Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Malaysia, provided that the payment is made using the card.

Cardholders would be entitled to a 10% discount on Mercedes-Benz parts, official merchandise, and accessories in addition to accumulating 10 times TreatsPoints with every USD 0.23 spent per visit.

Moreover, the card also offers up to 8% discount on comprehensive Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty Programme and up to 20% off MobilityPlus, a Mercedes-Benz car replacement programme.

Additionally, cardholders can also get other rewards such as three per cent cash back on petrol spending which is capped at USD 11.32 per month.

The rewards also include complimentary Accor Plus Explorer membership, dining discounts up to 40% in premium dining venues at Marriott Bonvoy Hotels in Malaysia and complimentary green fees at 100 gold courses worldwide.

Mercedes-Benz cardholders can also enjoy a two-year annual fee waiver, and the subsequent year annual fees are waived with an accumulated card spending of USD 18,114 per annum.





A card that exhibits the brand’s luxury

Mercedes-Benz officials said the company was thrilled to launch its first exclusive branded metal credit card along with Maybank and Visa that complement customers' luxury brand experience. The Mercedes-Benz Card is designed to enrich the experience of card holders who are lifestyle enthusiasts. Their customers can now have the 3 pointed Star, not only in their garage, but also in their wallet.

Application is open to all with a minimum annual income of USD 22,642.