Mercadotecnia Ideas y Tecnología invests into Artificial Nerds to help local economy

The most important factor is to generate innovation and assert MIT in the forefront as a payment gateway, as well as to help young entrepreneurs that wish to build a company.

The first product will be Botlers, a chatbot that will provide support for companies, regardless of their size. The development of Botlers began in the summer of 2016, and it is programmed to be launched in April 2017.

MIT will commit financial resources for this project and it will also provide their know-how as well as their experience. This investment agreement considers supporting the entrepreneurs in all the formalisation elements for business setup such as legal, administrative and taxation aspects of the company, so that they may focus mainly on the development of the product.