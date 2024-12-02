MercadoPago and AliExpress offer payment solutions to Mexican customers

MercadoPago’s payment platform will enable the 120 million consumers in Mexico to purchase goods from AliExpress in local currency. By offering MercadoPago as a payment option, AliExpress enables Mexican consumers to shop on its website and pay with cash in the country’s banks and convenience stores, along with local credit and debit cards.

MercadoPago is present in 6 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela.

Launched in April 2010, AliExpress is a global retail marketplace targeted at consumers worldwide, many of them located in Russia, the US and Brazil. The platform enables consumers from around the world to buy directly from wholesalers and manufacturers in China. AliExpress is a business within Alibaba Group.

In recent news, MercadoPago has launched a rechargeable card for online purchases in the Mexican market.