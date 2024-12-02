MercadoLibre opens three ecommerce distribution centres in LATAM

The Argentina-based company is expected to open a new distribution centre in Mexico in June 2019, after inaugurating its first in Argentina in February 2019 and a second in Brazil in March 2019.

MercadoLibre has partnered with Germany-based logistics group DHL to set up a warehouse in the municipality of Cajamar, just outside of Sao Paulo, where US-based rival Amazon installed its in-house fulfillment and delivery centre in Brazil. The new MercadoLibre facility more than doubles its logistics capacity in Brazil.

According to the company, the next launch will be in Mexico, where the company is set to open a fulfillment centre in the city of Tepotzotlán, more than three times the size of its first Mexican warehouse in Cuautitlán. Both required an investment of USD 100 million.