MercadoLibre dominates ecommerce in LATAM

Looking at the retail websites with the most Latin American visitors, and specifically Mexican, in December 2017, Portada has revealed that out of the total amount of Internet users in Latin America, 64% visited ecommerce websites.

Apart from those visiting MercadoLibre, 17.8% of users preferred to shop on Amazon websites and 15.6% of Latin American users were interested in finding out more about financial figures related to ecommerce on B2W Digital.

Alibaba received 13.3% of Latin American visits, while 9.9% of users visited the Walmart website for shopping online.

Also, 8.8% of Latin American internet viewers visited CNova sites, followed by 8.2% of users who visited eBay. The rest of percentage is as follows: Apple (7.7%), Google Shopping (7%), and Buscapé (6.5%).