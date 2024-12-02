Mercado Libre accepts Bitcoin payments in Brazil, partners with Bitpay

With more than 3,000 stores or brands within Libre’s ecosystem in the region, and popularity in countries such as Argentina and Mexico, Mercado’s decision to accept Bitcoin gives legal status to cryptocurrencies.

As per local media reports, Brazilians will soon be able to use Bitpay to transfer money to their account with MercadoPago, an online payment app owned by the retailer. In Brazil, people use Mercado Pogo to pay utility bills, to pay for metro and Uber rides, and to download apps from Google Play Store.