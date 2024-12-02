MEP to launch EU-wide digital wallet





Turkey-based MEP SistemThe Industry, Research, and Energy Committee have allegedly adopted its position on the proposed update of the European digital identity framework (eID). The new eID will allow customers and citizens to authenticate themselves online using the European digital identity wallet, without needing to resort to commercial providers. This represents a practice aimed to raise the trust of clients while providing them with more secure and efficient services. It will also offer users full control over their data while letting them decide what information they would like to share, and with whom. Furthermore, clients will be able to store personal credentials within a single digital ID.

The purpose of the European digital identity wallet is to measure and strengthen the privacy and cybersecurity of accounts and products used by clients while registering all their transactions to ensure third parties are held accountable for every payment.

Following the launch of the EU wallet, customers will have the possibility to choose if they want to use it or not. MEPs also want to ensure that individuals who will choose not to use or adopt the wallet will not be treated differently from the citizens who do. The strategy will require each member state to notify at least one wallet under a national eID, in order for them to become interoperable at the EU level.

The draft legislation also includes provisions to efficiently and securely request, store, obtain, combine, and use personal identification information and data, as well as electronic certificates. Those can be used to authenticate online and offline customers while providing them with the capability to access goods, products, public and private services.







MEP’s strategy to fight fraud and other online threats

Turkey-based MEP Sistem offers companies and customers numerous solutions and services, covering fields such as telecom software solutions, system and database management, and geographic information systems.

Included in the suite of services are software development products, integration, maintenance, support, IT consultancy services, as well as project management solutions.

In 2022, MEP announced that it had integrated Trusmatic’s identity verification technology, which aimed to validate the identities in Turkey. The partnership allows Trustmatic to serve its Turkish clients with local support provided by the MEP Sistem, while leveraging its experience and brand reputation.

Trustmatic’s technology enabled customers to verify their identity in a fast, secure way while allowing organisations to simplify the onboarding process and comply with the KYC and AML regulations. Clients can take a photo of their government-issued identity file or document, as well as a selfie. After it’s done, the company or organisation checks that the ID is genuine, and then matches it with the face of the customer. The product also uses the iBeta Level 2 accredited liveness detection technology, to ensure that the customer was physically present.



