MEO selects Gemaltos Netsize cloud-based billing services

The cloud-based solution eliminates the need for MEO to create, manage and maintain its own online billing infrastructure for third party services. MEO subscribers are able to pay services such as gaming, e-books and music via their MEO mobile phone bill.

Gemalto, through its Netsize operation, is managing the integration of new merchants intending to market apps and digital content to subscribers and secure payment via the operator’s billing system.

In recent news, Gemalto has provided hosted Trusted Service Management (TSM) services to financial institution Hang Seng Bank for their mobile payment service.