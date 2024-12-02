Menlo Security raises USD 75 mln to fight phishing and malware threats

Existing investors also participated in the round, including General Catalyst, Sutter Hill Ventures, Osage University Partners, American Express Ventures, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase and Engineering Capital. In addition, Jonathan Ross, portfolio manager and managing director at JP Morgan Asset Management, will join the company’s board.

Menlo Security’s solution delivers a Zero-Trust Internet by keeping all email and web content off of end user computers and devices, seeking to eliminate malware attacks from these prominent threat vectors.

The company’s Internet Isolation technology separates an enterprise network from the public web, while still allowing employees to access the Internet seamlessly. The solution removes the viewing of email attachments and web browsing from the desktop and moves it to the cloud. By isolating Internet content in the cloud with a Zero-Trust approach, users are protected from malware, ransomware and phishing attacks that bypass legacy defenses, thereby eliminating the most prolific sources of breaches.

Menlo Security’s customers include large banks, credit-card issuers and energy and transportation companies. The Series D funding will be used to expand Menlo Security’s global sales team to meet the growing industry demand for Internet Isolation.