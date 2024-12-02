Menlo Security enters Australian market with USD 110 million funding round

Clients advised by JP Morgan Asset Management have led the funding, with existing investors also participating in the round, including General Catalyst, Sutter Hill Ventures, Osage University Partners, American Express Ventures, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase and Engineering Capital.

Menlo Security will initially focus on the banking and finance industry, signing one large bank ahead of launch, as well as defence, government, and industry. The company will partner with Westcon in Australia to develop its cyber security channel partnerships in the local market.

Australia was a key target for the company’s global expansion, with Australian organisations leading the world in adopting a cloud strategy making it essential to develop parallel security transformations.