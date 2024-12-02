MENA: Imdaad enters agreement with Dubai Trade

As per the agreement, Imdaad’s client base may now use Imdaad’s portal powered by Dubai Trade’s e-payment gateway ‘Rosoom’ to process the company’s payment for services rendered through multiple payment options including credit cards, direct debit by linking to the online internet banking portals of banks, and pre-paid instruments such as e-Dirham.

Imdaad’s new e-Services portal enables its customers to make inquiries on work orders and invoices as well as make payments online. Accessible at www.imdaad.ae, the e-Services portal is password protected. Users are required to register online and may opt to get notifications on important transactions over e-mail or text message.

Established initially as a civil engineering division handling AC maintenance and other FM services in 1986, Imdaad later became an independent business unit in 2007. The company has expanded its scope of work to include waste management, pest control, sewage services, environment, health and safety.