Melissa, Scanovate team up to tackle onboarding and compliance

Scanovate empowers businesses to interact with mobile device users, offering onboarding while meeting compliance concerns as the first step in managing risk. Melissa’s data quality and identity assurance technologies are pre-integrated into the Scanovate platform, powering compliance in areas of Anti-Money Laundering (AML), fraud prevention, and Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), as well as Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) regulations.

Scanovate’s identity management platform is an automated tool that enables compliance officers to streamline and accelerate processes. While manual onboarding may take as long as 96 hours, Scanovate can complete the process in eight seconds. Scanovate’s proprietary facial biometric engine connects an individual to a document via a live spoof-tested video selfie, providing users with a secure way to access and engage with personal or sensitive data.