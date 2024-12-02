Melissa reveals mobile KYC app to facilitate identity verification

This is an end-to-end identity verification solution, which includes ID card and document authentication, biometrics, and liveness confirmation to facilitate customer onboarding and customer due diligence processes, so companies can confidently adhere to complex government regulations. Moreover, the company uses the business web portal to review the customer’s submission and generate and store customer due diligence reports to meet compliance requirements.

Melissa KYC is ready to use, which means that regulated businesses can avoid the design, build, and test operations that turn compliance initiatives into costly, time-consuming projects. The Melissa KYC mobile app captures identity documentation, either in-person or remotely, in under three minutes. Using facial recognition tech, this authentication process consists of three simple stages: digitally scanning documents such as passports or national ID cards and checking them by optical character recognition; verifying an individual’s ‘liveness’ by the blinking of eyes; and biometric comparison to confirm scanned photo and live individual are the same person.