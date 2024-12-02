Melissa identity verification solutions now supported in Germany and Singapore

The company aims to support data quality initiatives in key international arenas such as financial services, healthcare, and online commerce.

Melissa deals with enterprise data operations such as KYC, AML, fraud protection, and onboarding, all relying on validating the data gathered in real-time, as well as enhancing customer relationships.

Melissa delivers real-time technology solutions for identity verification and entity resolution in the card not present space. Since 1985, more than 10,000 global customers including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and payment providers have relied on Melissa’s identity verification services. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.