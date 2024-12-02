Melissa brings Electronic ID Verification to banks for KYC compliance

The eIDV platform is fully compliant to all major banking regulations, and performs identity resolution with capabilities such as national ID, age, and full contact data verification, data enrichment, and watchlist screening.

The platform’s newest features include effective onboarding, based on dynamic Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and proprietary biometric facial recognition. Print information is extracted to digital format, while customers are authenticated as alive and present. Additionally, entity matching capabilities consolidate diverse data sources to ensure the most accurate single customer view (SCV) and uncover hidden relationships in customer data.

Melissa delivers real-time technology solutions for identity verification and entity resolution in the card not present space. Since 1985, more than 10,000 global customers including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and payment providers have relied on Melissa’s identity verification services.