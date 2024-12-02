MeitY, CAIT shake hands to train retail merchants

Shopkeepers in about 1,000 towns of the country will be trained on digital payments under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between MeitY and CAIT, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Electronics and IT Minister, said, thehindubusinessline.com reports.

Prasad also said that MeitY rural Common Service Centre (CSC), through its outreach campaign ‘Digidhan Abhiyan’, has enrolled rural citizens for digital payments since its launch earlier in December 2016. Over 300,000 merchants have started offering digital payment options to rural customers across various districts and blocks in rural India, Prasad added.

Prasad said that the rapid pace at which rural citizens are adopting digital methods of payment demonstrates their support and enthusiasm to be a part of digital transformation story of the country. Reeling out data to show the success of growth in digital transactions, Prasad that between the 8th of November 2016 (when demonetisation was announced) and the 26th of December 2016, the number of Rupay card transactions rose from 380,000 to 2.1 million per day.

In the case of e-wallets, Prasad said that the number of transactions grew from 2.2 million per day on the 8th of November 2016 to 7.5 million on the 28th of December 2016. As regards Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, the number of transactions has shot up from 5 million per day on the same initial date to 9.8 million per day on the same end date, the source cites.