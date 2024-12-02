MegaFon and VimpelCom tap Gemalto for NFC SIMs

These cards enable subscribers to benefit of Moscows new mobile ticketing program and can be used with NFC smartphones. With the Troika transport card app downloaded it allows travelers to board metro trains, trams and buses across the Russian capital with simply a tap of the handset on a contactless reader.

MegaFon and VimpelCom are supplying UpTeq Multi-Tenant NFC SIM to their subscribers free of charge. Tickets can be purchased directly via the Troika app, with payment debited automatically from the users regular phone bill. Also, travelers no longer need to queue up to buy a printed ticket.

Moreover, the cards can also support functions such as mobile NFC payments and provide a ready-made platform for the introduction of additional contactless services.

The mobile ticketing scheme was launched in September 2015 and this swift and seamless cash-free ticketing method is expected to have high uptake among the 7 million daily passengers over the next few years. Gemaltos UpTeq Multi-Tenant SIM is the proven solution chosen by 12 out of 13 countries that offer mobile NFC ticketing services to their commuters.