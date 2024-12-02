Meezan Bank, Haball, 1LINK to provide B2B payments in Pakistan

This arrangement will ease B2B payment by enabling businesses of all sizes to make inter-entity digital payments, that fulfill their existing bookkeeping, reconciliation and reporting processes using Haball’s payment solution.

Businesses can now benefit from the context driven payment solution, automating the most fundamental business processes, according to Haball. For Meezan Bank, this collaboration is one of the various Fintech alliances that they have been working on. According to Meezan Bank representatives, the partnership with Haball and 1LINK brings forth progress for digital payment automation solutions in the B2B landscape in Pakistan.

Fatima group is the first business conglomerate in Pakistan to adopt Haball’s B2B payment automation solution. The company is on the verge of optimising Order-to-Cash and subsequently Procure-to-Pay cycles with full integration to its existing ERP systems