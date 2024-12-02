Meetic Group to launch 3-D Secure 2.0 with Adyens help

Meetic Group is the parent company behind Match.com, and has become one of the first businesses to authenticate online transactions using the new protocol. The solution is being provided by Adyen, which is Meetic Group’s payment provider since 2017.

Moreover, this new generation protocol responds to consumer habits with increased optimisation of the mobile payment process. Thus, some of the users of Meetic Group’s subsidiary businesses will benefit from a secure online purchasing experience.

Businesses have until September 2019 to ensure they are compliant with the regulations. From 2020, 3-D Secure 2.0 will be deployed worldwide, which is why most banks plan to remove the old protocol by the end of 2020.

For more information about Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.