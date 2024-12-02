Meethaq launches biometric authentication

While fingerprint authentication is compatible with Android and iPhones, which are fingerprint scanner enabled, face ID is compatible with iPhone X and newer version. Meethaq mobile banking application, ‘24/7 anytime, anywhere’, offer customers 24/7 access to their bank accounts, and it has features including customer experience, online bill payments, iWatch compatibility, ecommerce, Tap & Pay, scheduling of transfers and payments, email statement, and real time credit card payment.

Moreover, the Tap & Pay allows users to transfer to other Meethaq account by just tapping the phone. Another feature is the fact that the app is compatible with Apple iWatch where customers can view account details, check notification, branch locations, prayer timing, and enjoy other features without opening the phone. Through the launch of the ecommerce platform. The Middle East-based bank aims to fulfill the digital needs of customers with a library of products offered by Microsoft, Google, Apple, Sony, and many more.

The app is available in both English and Arabic, allowing customers to check accounts, transfer funds and pay utility bills. In keeping with the Islamic tenets, the app facilitates Zakat and Sadaqah payment. Also, data exchange from the application is encrypted based on best industry standards and dual factor authentication.