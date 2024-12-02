MeDirect Bank Belgium extends its product offerings with Infosys Finacle

The product will help the bank extend services to a new segment of savers that are looking to save and receive basic interest, in addition to a fidelity premium.

MeDirect Bank has seen an interest in the product since its launch in December 2018. The product provides favorable tax incentives along with competitive interest rates offered by MeDirect Bank, adding to the high volume of interest in the product.

Apart from Finacle core banking, MeDirect Bank also uses a wide range of Finacle solutions, including wealth management, treasury, lending and corporate online banking. The componentized yet integrated Finacle solutions allows the bank’s team to select, configure, customize and launch new customer services.

Finacle is the digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys. Finacle solutions address the core banking, omnichannel banking, payments, treasury, origination, liquidity management, Islamic banking, wealth management, analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions.