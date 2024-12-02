Medical Support Products accepts Bitcoin through BitPay

Bitcoin helps international customers that want to place an order but have no access to traditional payment methods. With Bitcoin, orders that would normally be refused due to higher risk of chargebacks can now be accepted.

Bitcoin can be chosen from the list of payment options in the checkout process.

Medical Support Products is a medical respiratory equipment companies in the US, providing sales, rental and service.

BitPay is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) activating in ecommerce, B2B and enterprise solutions for the Bitcoin digital currency.

In recent news, Global Payments, a global provider of payment technology services, has entered an agreement with BitPay.