Mecenat student card integrates with SEQR

Following the agreement, students are able to connect their Mecenat card to the Seamless’ SEQR-app and access targeted student offers from the stores and restaurant providing SEQR as a method of payment.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution on the Swedish market that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

Other companies that work with SEQR for digitizing prepaid value cards and loyalty cards are Hemköp, Willys and Rikslunchen in Sweden, Hesburger in Finland, InComm in the US and Contis Group and Optimal Payments in the UK.

In recent news, UK-based Contis Group, an international provider of prepaid debit account and gift card solutions has teamed up with Seamless to enable UK customers to manage their SEQR account online using the Contis web portal.