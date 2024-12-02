MeaWallet to launch mobile payments platform that supports NFC, BLE, QR

The mobile payments platform is set to enable retailers, banks, MNOs and service providers to support a range of options for making mobile purchases in stores.

MeaWallet is working with worldwide partners including IBM, Tieto, Elavon,PayEx, Retain24, Bell ID, C-Sam, Visa and MasterCard to deliver a solution that supports access cards, coupons, loyalty cards, ID cards, tickets and mobile receipts as well as payments.

In October 2013, Finland-based IT services provider Tieto has teamed up with MeaWallet to provide a mobile wallet solution for financial institutions.