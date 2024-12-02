MeaWallet to enable contactless, remote payments in any app

Using these components to connect an existing or new app or wallet to the MeaWallet Mobile Digitization Platform, will enable service providers to deliver contactless services like payments, access and transit.

The contactless mobile payment service can be used at NFC-enabled POS-terminals in the stores and at the vending machines that support the existing global payment schemes for contactless payments. MeaWallet already supports other pairing methods like BLE, QR- and barcodes and Wifi.

The contactless payment service is based on licenses for existing and emerging cloud based payment schemes. It uses host card emulation (HCE) and tokenization. The new set of tools enables services on smartphones using Android 4.4 and newer operating system releases. MeaWallet is planning to support additional mobile platforms in 2015.

MeaWallet is a technology provider of end-to-end managed mobile platform services and business components, enabling contactless and remote mobile services to banks, access control providers, mobile network operators and retailers. MeaWallet works with worldwide partners including IBM, Tieto, Elavon,PayEx, Retain24, ABnote, Visa and MasterCard to deliver a solution that supports access cards, coupons, loyalty cards, ID cards, tickets and mobile receipts as well as payments.

In recent news, MeaWallet and Serbian payment processor Chip Card a.d. have signed a business partnership agreement.