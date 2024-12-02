MeaWallet, tier 1 Nordic/Baltic bank partner for token platform

MeaWallet, part of Invuo Technologies AB, expects that the technology to be implemented in Q1 2019.

The Mea Token Platform configured for Visa Token Service, also known as VTS, will be delivered as a managed service, integrating MeaWallet´s platform with the bank´s mobile banking application. Mea Token Platform will enable the bank´s clients to perform digital contactless card payments (tap and pay) through the bank´s existing mobile banking application. The order value of the contract is around EUR 250.000 over a three-year period.

MeaWallet aims to be able to support all the major payment schemes, both Visa and Mastercard, through one single point of integration. This also makes it easier for banks offering single schemes (Visa or Mastercard) to integrate through the same platform, hence broadening their offering for end users.