MeaWallet teams up with mobile bankID

This agreement means that MeaWallet and its partner service providers will be able to use this mobile authentication and signing application as one security method in its mobile wallet services offering.

Mobile bankID is a standard for doing mobile authentication and signing of mobile transactions in Sweden. It’s used by all major banks for their costumers as they login to mobile bank applications and for the signing of financial transactions. Also the mobile authentication is used by governmental organisations.

In March 2014, MeaWallet unveiled its soon to be launched white label solution that supports mobile payments via NFC, Bluetooth LE (BLE), host card emulation (HCE), QR and others.