



By working together, MeaWallet and Integrated Finance aim to provide fintech companies with an optimised path to integrating advanced payment solutions. The collaboration merges MeaWallet’s push provisioning and PCI DSS-compliant data solutions with Integrated Finance’s Integration Platform-as-a-Service (IpaaS) platform, enabling fintechs to deliver their customers simplified access to Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay while remaining compliant with security standards.











The partnership with Integrated Finance comes a month after MeaWallet joined forces with Toqio to improve digital card services for corporate clients in the UK and Spain. In addition, the agreement intended to enable Toqio to scale its tokenization services and integrate push provisioning technology into its card offerings. Through this, corporate clients across these regions could benefit from the ability to offer their customers Apple Pay and Google Pay-compatible digital cards.





Equipping fintech companies with digital solutions

Among the potential benefits that the partnership between MeaWallet and Integrated Finance can deliver to fintech companies, the two organisations mention:

Simplified digital wallet enablement, with MeaWallet’s push provisioning technology optimising the process of allowing digital wallet capabilities. This enables Integrated Finance’s clients to integrate Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay without facing additional integration difficulties;

Safe in-app card data access, with customers being able to securely view sensitive card details within their apps through MeaWallet’s PCI DSS-complaint infrastructure;

Improved Embedded Finance features, as the partnership merges MeaWallet’s tokenization and card data solutions with Integrated Finance’s platform, enabling fintech companies to provide secure, scalable, and efficient digital payment experiences.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Integrated Finance mentioned their company’s commitment to delivering solutions that can simplify how fintech companies scale their operations. Collaborating with MeaWallet allows Integrated Finance to provide more secure and augmented payment experiences to its clients, equipping them with direct access to digital wallets and card data, within a platform that can expand based on their needs, demands, and preferences.