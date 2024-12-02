MeaWallet signs deal with Komercijalna banka

Kombank is the state owned bank in Serbia, with key focus on digital banking.The bank launched this new feature on the 2nd February, 2017 to their mobile banking application, KOMePay.

The delivery contract is made between Kombank and Chip Card, a MeaWallet partner in the region.

MeaWallet is the ‘One-Stop-Shop’ for mobile and digital payments. Mea’s mobile service platform is built to enable HCE/tokenization, MDES/VTS, Masterpass and converged wallets. Built to support the big EMV schemes as well as local schemes, the platform can enable any wallet application and wearable device for mobile and digital payments.

MeaWallet is a part of the Seamless Group, and the company is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in Stockholm (SEAM).