MeaWallet partners Chip Card for mobile payments

Under the agreement, Chip Card a.d. will bring the MeaWallet mobile payments and mobile wallet solutions to customers in Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

MeaWallet technology platform is already integrated with Tieto’s Card Management System – Card Suite, a system that Chip Card a.d. use for its customers. The partnership includes reselling of all services verticals included in the MeaWallet mobile wallet; all types of payment cards, gift cards, loyalty cards, coupons and ticketing, IDs, access cards and membership.

Chip Card a.d. will enable customers to initiate NFC payments and mobile payments projects based on the MeaWallet technology and their licenses for MasterCard Cloud Based Payments (MCBP), Visa Cloud-based payments (VCP) and MasterPass.

MeaWallet works with worldwide partners including IBM, Tieto, Elavon,PayEx, Retain24, Bell ID, C-Sam, Visa and MasterCard to deliver a solution that supports access cards, coupons, loyalty cards, ID cards, tickets and mobile receipts as well as payments.