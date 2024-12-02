MeaWallet, Norwegian bank to streamline mobile payments

The platform is integrated to Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) and will enable the bank’s customers to make smartphone payments in store, in app or on line, via any of the OEM Pays (Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay etc.). With a single point of integration to the platform, the bank will open up all of the OEM Pays to its customers.

The platform provides a single API-based connection to network token service providers (such as MDES from Mastercard and VTS from Visa), and a mobile SDK.