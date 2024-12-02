MeaWallet inks deal with dSAFE for mobile loyalty and eReceipts

Under the terms of the partnership, the dSAFE backend system for loyalty and eReceipts solutions is set to be integrated with MeaWallet’s solution and their wallet frontend. Hereby loyalty programme providers can get a loyalty widget adapted and for use in the MeaWallet wallet app.

A loyalty widget in the MeaWallet mobile wallet provides users a number of functionalities, including bonus balance and transaction history, pay with bonus points, eReceipts, coupons and value codes. The widget can also include per loyalty provider specific features.

dSAFE builds loyalty program for merchants. Merchants can identify the customer using the payment cards and give customers bonus points based on purchases and other activities. Based on the receipt data, dSAFE also provides analytics as SaaS for retailers.

MeaWallet is working with worldwide partners including IBM, Tieto, Elavon,PayEx, Retain24, Bell ID, C-Sam, Visa and MasterCard to deliver a solution that supports access cards, coupons, loyalty cards, ID cards, tickets and mobile receipts as well as payments.

In recent news, MeaWallet has signed a deal to use the Swedish mobile bankID as a method for mobile authentication and signing of mobile financial transactions.