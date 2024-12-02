

B89 is a provider of digital banking that offers transparent and secure financial services through entirely digital platforms. B89 manages financial assets and promotes personal well-being, catering specifically to the unique financial needs of the Latin American market.

Furthermore, MeaWallet's proficiency in card tokenization has played a crucial role in shaping B89's payment solutions. This encompasses the incorporation of MeaWallet's SDK Push Provisioning, which allows B89 customers to use Apple Pay and Google Pay. Additionally, MeaWallet has supported B89 in establishing a link to the Visa Token Service (VTS) via their Issuer Token Service Provider (ITSP), creating a strong and secure payment environment.

Tokenization in digital payments

Tokenization is an important security measure that increases the protection of sensitive financial information. By replacing card details with a unique identifier or token, it ensures that the actual data is not stored on merchants' systems, reducing the risk of data breaches. This process not only safeguards consumers' privacy but also simplifies transactions by allowing better integrations with various payment platforms.

As digital transactions continue to rise, tokenization plays a pivotal role in fostering trust and confidence among users. It allows for secure online shopping experiences, encouraging more people to embrace digital payments. Additionally, the adoption of tokenization helps businesses comply with industry standards and regulations, further strengthening the overall security framework of the payment ecosystem.

Cyber threats are continually evolving, and tokenization emerges as the best solution, offering an additional layer of protection. By continually adapting to new technological advancements, it ensures that digital payments remain safe, efficient, and convenient for everyone involved.