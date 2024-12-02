Meal delivery service DoorDash admits leaking data of 4.9 million customers

An unauthorised third-party service provider accessed the data on May 4, 2019, the company said on a blog post. As result, the last four digits of payment cards for some consumers and the last four digits of the bank account numbers for some delivery executives and restaurants may have been leaked.

Furthermore, the data may have also included profile information such as names, emails, delivery addresses, phone numbers, as well as the driver’s license numbers of nearly 100,000 delivery executives.

The US-based company got to know of the breach earlier in September 2019, and said it was investigating the incident, according to Reuters. Users who had joined after April 5, 2018 were not affected, DoorDash said.