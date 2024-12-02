MDP launches the Mastercard Carbon Calculator in Egypt

The new solution will be available to MDP’s customers, offering them a simple and convenient way to measure their estimated carbon footprint generated by card purchases.











Supported by the independently verified Doconomy Aland Index, the Mastercard Carbon Calculator offers users an insight into their carbon emissions to help drive more informed purchasing decisions and can be augmented with relatable and easy-to-understand comparisons, such as the number of trees required to absorb a relative amount of CO2, and tips about living more sustainably.





A commitment to net-zero emissions

The launch of the Carbon Calculator aligns with Egypt's Sustainable Development Strategy - Vision 2030, to reach a higher standard of sustainable economic development and increase quality-of-life by encouraging individuals and businesses to act towards a more sustainable society.

Mastercard has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040. The company has developed a directory of sustainable materials and vendors for card products to help educate banks, connect them to card manufacturers, and embed sustainability at the core of its supply chain. Currently, more than 519 issuers across 97 countries have signed up to transition 388 million cards across their network to recycled and bio-based materials. From 2028, all newly produced cards will be assessed for their composition and sustainability claims and validated by an independent third-party auditor.

Executives from MDP stated that in line with their commitment to reducing carbon emissions, they are happy about the collaboration with Mastercard to introduce the Carbon Calculator in Egypt. This will be a significant step in leveraging MDP’s network to promote responsible practices and a sustainable future. As their customers respond to increased consumer desire to make more eco-friendly choices, they pan on reducing their environmental footprint. Every single transaction they can make towards a greener world, matters.

Also commenting on this development, officials from Mastercard said that this alliance is a step forward in Mastercard’s efforts to drive positive change among consumers and raise awareness about the impact of purchasing behaviour on the planet. Reinforcing their dedication to building a more sustainable future, the Carbon Calculator seeks to inspire individuals to take action to protect their climate and environment. As part of their commitment to driving their business toward net zero emissions by 2040, they hope to expand the benefits of this practical tool to other partners in Egypt and the wider region.