MDP and Telda launch customizable prepaid cards in Egypt

These cards are noted for their customization options, a first in the region. This launch is a notable event in the five-year collaboration between MDP and Telda. The Premium prepaid cards allow customers to personalize their cards by choosing the colour, design, and font. The Plus card features a transparent design. These offerings are designed to meet the needs of Egypt's tech-savvy population, particularly younger consumers and Gen Z.

MDP and Telda developed these cards to address the digital preferences of younger generations, reflecting a focus on innovation and customer needs in the financial sector. Representatives of MDP highlighted the company's commitment to providing advanced payment solutions and supporting Telda with modern card designs and efficient transactions. They noted that this collaboration is an important step in expanding MDP's fintech services in the region.





Telda representatives emphasized the goal of creating a fintech app tailored to Gen Z and Millennials in the Middle East. They stated that the new prepaid cards reinforce Telda's commitment to delivering a seamless customer experience and promoting financial inclusion. They acknowledged MDP's role in realizing Telda's design vision and expressed ambition for continued excellence in their offerings.





About MDP

MDP is recognized for its innovative and customizable card production and processing solutions. With a clientele that includes over 200 banks and 60 fintech companies across more than 40 countries in the MENA region, Africa, and Eastern Europe, MDP has produced 340 million cards in Egypt and is listed among the top 50 fintech companies in the Middle East by Forbes.

The company is a card-issuing platform that offers end-to-end payment infrastructure solutions, including personalized card production and transaction processing. With over 30 years in the market, MDP is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, and operates in more than 40 countries globally.





About Telda

Telda focuses on providing financial services for Millennials and Gen Z through an app and prepaid cards powered by Mastercard. Telda's users can send and receive money, use their cards at any POS, shop online, and withdraw cash from ATMs.

It is a financial technology company aimed at simplifying financial management for modern consumers. It offers innovative financial products and services, focusing on accessibility and user experience. Telda's mission is to make financial services easy to use and widely available.