MDP adopts BPC SmartVista in MEA expansion

MDP has deployed a new third-party processing centre built on BPC’s SmartVista platform, aiming to strengthen its position in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) payments sector.

The rollout follows a phased implementation approach, where individual components of the platform were activated in line with client onboarding.

The platform brings together issuing, acquiring, and processing functionalities within a unified, modular system. This setup allows MDP to provide services to banks, fintech firms, and merchants across MEA, while maintaining flexibility in adapting to changing client requirements.

According to representatives from MDP, the system has been developed to operate as a fully scalable hub, capable of end-to-end processing services. The company’s infrastructure enables it to support a wide array of financial institutions with card issuing and transaction services. Its SmartVista-based system includes tools for managing debit, credit, and prepaid card issuance, as well as acceptance of Visa, Mastercard, and EBC-branded cards.

System integration and fraud prevention

The core of the infrastructure relies on the SmartVista Integration Platform, which leverages APIs to facilitate faster client onboarding and custom API gateway development. This approach also allows MDP to adapt quickly to market shifts while keeping its core systems stable. The platform also integrates 3D-Secure ACS and fraud management components.

SmartVista’s card management engine supports various solutions for business customers, while the acquiring side enables network-wide card acceptance. Representatives from BPC noted that the platform’s modular architecture allows for rapid scaling, which is particularly beneficial for financial institutions ranging from large banks to fintech start-ups operating in dynamic markets.

According to the official press release, MDP currently supports over 260 institutions in more than 40 countries. Its ongoing investments in infrastructure and technology have contributed to the development of payment products such as closed-loop cards and digital payment platforms designed for regional markets.