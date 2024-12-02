MCX teams up with InComm

MCX’s recently announced mobile payment network, CurrentC, has been built by merchants and is set to be available across a number of merchants. Consumers can gain access to the entire CurrentC network by using the CurrentC app, as well as via merchants’ mobile applications that leverage CurrentC functionality.

When the app’s full functionality is released to consumers, CurrentC is set to enhance the customer checkout process by applying offers and coupons, participating merchant rewards, loyalty programs and membership accounts, and providing payment options via the consumer’s selected financial account, all with a scan of the app at the POS.

InComm is a provider of prepaid products, services and transaction technologies to retailers, brands and consumers. InComm supports 400,000 points of distribution. InComm has offices in North and South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.