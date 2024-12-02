MCX partners Inmar to add offers and discounts to CurrentC m-wallet

The deal will enable users to automatically redeem offers and discounts at checkout on their mobile devices.

Inmar will leverage its manufacturer relationships, digital coupon technologies and promotional expertise to provide MCX with content, offer management services and processing and settlement solutions.

“While promotions are already part of the mobile pay user experience, access to individual brand offers that are redeemable through a mobile payment app at multiple retailers will distinguish CurrentC from other platforms currently in the marketplace,” MCX says.

MCX unveiled the CurrentC brand in September 2014, but the company will not rush its launch until the product is ready, CEO Brian Mooney said recently, as the consortium looks to begin a public pilot in Columbus, Ohio in a few weeks.