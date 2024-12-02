MCX extends CurrentC beta to 150 stores

New participating retailers include Kmart, Sam’s Club, Sears and Walmart.

The Columbus beta launched in September 2015 at CVS/pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Giant Eagle Market District, Target and Wendy’s.

Additionally, it is expected that the rollout will include select local Exxon, Mobil and Shell fuel stations, according to the consortium. Furthermore, additional retailers are to be added in the near future.

MCX unveiled the CurrentC brand in September 2014 and in more recent news it has teamed up with promotions management and processing provider Inmar to bring digital promotions from US brands to its yet-to-launch mobile wallet platform CurrentC.