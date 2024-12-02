McDonalds selects Ingenico as its payment solution provider

Customers will be able to pay for their food in a variety of ways that are convenient to them; via the McDonald’s Click and Collect app, through in-restaurant self-service order screens or when using a Drive Thru.

Ingenico has worked with McDonald’s and its franchisees to deliver the technology to cope with the forecasted growth of cashless payments, as well as new payment technologies such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. The solution has already been deployed to all McDonald’s restaurants across the UK and Ireland. For more information about Ingenico ePayments, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

In the UK, electronic payments have overtaken cash in many places. With the uptake of contactless technology - now more than 1 in 3 transactions according to UK finance cited in the press release - this shows no signs of slowing down.